You Can Care Food Drive- Saturday
A few times a year, we ask for your help to help your community.
Saturday, we are asking for you to stop by and donate some non-perishables for our “You Can Care Food Drive” as part as our Alpha Cares initiative. We want to fill the shelves at Fredericksburg Food Bank and Serve Inc. Just in time for the Holiday Season. WFLS will be at Walmart off of 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford from 9am-2pm collecting your donations.
If you can’t make it to Stafford to donate…That’s okay! We will have our sister stations collecting too at the Southpoint Walmart and the Central Park Walmart.
Wondering what to donate?
Here is a list of the most needed items:
Fruits: Canned fruit (in its own juice, no sugar added varieties), dried fruit, 100% fruit juice
Vegetables: Canned vegetables (reduced salt/no salt varieties), 100% vegetable juice, spaghetti sauce
Grains: Rice, pasta, crackers (whole-grain varieties), ready-to-eat cereal (low sugar/high-fiber), oatmeal
Protein Foods: Canned meat/poultry, canned tuna/salmon (packed in water), canned/dry beans & peas (low/no salt varieties), peanut butter
Dairy/Dairy Alternatives: Nonfat dry milk, evaporated milk, soymilk
Meals: Beef stew, canned soup (reduced sodium varieties), chili, other canned meals
Other: Nutritional drinks (ex: Ensure, Boost)
Baby Food: Must be in complete, undamaged original packaging. No individual serving glass or plastic containers unless in an unopened case.
Non-food Items: Diapers, toiletries (soap, shampoo, shaving cream, etc.). Must be unopened and stored separate from food donations.
Please remember the special needs of infants and toddlers; they need FIVE to THRIVE:
Infants
Powdered infant milk or soy based formulas (WIC-approved preferred)
Baby cereal
Baby fruits (single ingredient preferred)
Baby vegetables (single ingredient preferred)
Baby Meats (no meat sticks)
Toddlers
Shelf-stable white whole milk for 1 year olds; Shelf-stable 1% (low fat) or skim milk for 2 years olds and up; Shelf-stable soy milk.
Canned fruits, preferably packed in juice with no added sugar
Canned vegetables, preferably low sodium or no salt added
Canned beans such as black, red, pink, pinto beans, black-eyed peas, pigeon peas, garbanzos
Shelf stable foods designed for toddlers such as Stage 3, Graduates, etc.
I spent less that $15 and got 4 canned corn, 4 canned carrots, 4 canned green beans, 4 canned cranberry sauces and 4 boxes of turkey stuffing mix. I will be adding these to the back of the Rocking Nissan of Stafford’s Titan Truck tomorrow. Won’t you stop by and put some food in there too?
I look forward to seeing you tomorrow!