Area Santa Runs Start Today!

Spotsylvania Voluneer Fire Department and Chancellor Volunteer Fire Department Santa Runs start today!
Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department Santa Runs (Chancellor down below)
29-Nov 6-10p
Clay St
Garfield St
Spotswood Estates
Old Greenwich
Lafayette Blvd (all streets Pender-Lee)
30-Nov 4-10p
Summerfield
Meadows Park of Fredburg Trailer Pk
Pine Needle Ct
Long Branch St
Kingswood Blvd
Beauclair Subdivision
Beauclair Plantation
1-Dec 3-9p
Mine Rd 9 (Jeff Davis to Benchmark
all streets and subdivisions both
sides of road)
2-Dec Rain Date
3-Dec 6-9p
South Roxbury Mill Rd
North Roxbury Mill Rd
Northpoint
Hickory Ridge Rd
Berkshire
Waterford
Battlepark
Gunnery Hill
Madison Plantation
Rising Sun
4-Dec 6-9p
Taverneer
Gibbs Dr
Tanglewood
Locklear Landing
Twin Oaks
Berkeley Farms
Oak Crest
5-Dec 6-9p
Matta Way
Harts Run
French Acors
Twilight Ln
Battiste
Blaydes Corner Rd
6-Dec 6-10p
Foxpoint
Courtland Park
Pella Ln
The Trails
Cherry Blossom
7-Dec 11a Christmas Parade with Sparky
7-Dec 3-10p
Century Oak
Snow Hill
Hunters Lodge
Jeans Dr
Piedmont Square
Pool Dr
Old Battlefield Blvd
Spots Lee
Judiciary
Isle of Laurels
Old Blockhouse ln
Old Blockhouse Ct
Old Mill
Hancock
Singingwood Ln
Arrowwood
8-Dec 3-9p
Camptown Rd
Alsoptown Rd
Emma Dr
Post Ln
Curtis Ln
Post Oak Rd
Margo Rd
Wheeler Rd
Brokenburg Rd
Massey Rd
Hebron Church Rd
9-Dec 6-9p
Thornton Rolling Rd – Caroline Line
Glenwood
Overview
Lookout Ln
Silver Collections
SRMC
Cardinal Village
Jackson Square
10-Dec 6-9p
Timberridge
Timberlake
Hickory Hill
11-Dec 6-9p
Abberly Apts
Ballantraye
Stoney Creek
Breezewood
12-Dec 6-9p
Artillery Ridge
Shanendoah Dr
Chapman Dr.
Townhomes at Lakeside
Route 1 Hotels
13-Dec 6-10p
Millgarden
Galaxie Dr
Three Cedars
14-Dec 4-10p
Lee Hill Park
Germanna Point
Coventry Creek
Coventry Meadows
Holland Meadows
Crimson Oaks
Lees Hill Village
Monticello
Old Dominion
15-Dec 3-9p
South Oaks
Lancaster Gate
Ni River Station
South Woods
16-Dec 6-9p
Cobblestone
Hollybrooke
Woodfield
Foster
Westfield
Millcreek
17-Dec 6-9p
Tidewater Trail from Bendfarm-Weis
18-Dec 6-9p
Ruffins Pond
Tidewater Trail Weis-Benchmark
Jim Morris
Benchmark
Pelhams Crossing
New Post Blvd
19-Dec 6-9p
Rollingwood Dr
Rhoads Dr
Cedarbrooke
Woodland
Cambridge
20-Dec 6-9p Rain Date
21-Dec 3-10p
Courthouse Commons
Plantation Forest
Stoneybrooke
Everette Estates
Crown Grant
Brittany Commons
Breckinridge
Edinburgh
Foster
Bloomsbury
Treemont
22-Dec 3-9p
Balls Bluff
Lees Parke
Holly Oak
Deep Creek
Lees Parke Estates
23-Dec 6-9p Rain Date
Chancellor Volunteer Fire Departement Santa Runs
Friday, November 29th starting at 6:00 p.m. Oak Grove, Loriella Park Drive, Salem Station Blvd, Battlefield Green, Waverly Village, Maple Grove, Sheraton Hills East, Paramount Senior Living, Spring Arbor and Spotsylvania Towne Center. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, December 21st starting at 1:45 p.m. Estates of Chancellorsville, Mineral Springs, Campaign Court, River Junction, Fawn Hills, Burlingame, Rapidan Drive, Bishop’s Lane, Flint Hill and Golden Oaks. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Friday, December 20th starting at 6:00 p.m. Fredericksburg Health & Rehab, Heatherstone Drive, Chewning Lane, 5 Mile Road, Sheraton Hills, Sheraton Oaks, Carriage Hill/Chancellor’s Village and Chancellor Green. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, December 14th starting at 1:45 p.m. Whitehall, Spring Creek, Lake Wilderness I, Lake Wilderness II, Fawn Lake, Winewood and Fox Chase. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Friday, December 13th starting at 6:00 p.m. Royal Oaks, Red Rose Village, Smoke Tree, Falcon Ridge, Grant Wood, Ashley Park and Ashley Park South. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, December 7th starting at 3:45 p.m. Estates of Lee Jackson, Chancellor West, Raintree, Stonewall Estates, Sawhill, Sawtooth Lane, Summers Landing, Cloverdale, Ashby Drive, Westbury Manor Drive, Regency Glen Drive, Highland Park, Brian Drive, Harvestdale, Enchanted Woods and Runnymeade Trail. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Friday, December 6th starting at 6:00 p.m. Piedmont Hills/Piedmont Landing, New Deerfield, Deerfield, Creekwood, Chancellor Park, Meadows Park, Timbers/Camelot, Redground Road and Salem Fields. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, November 30th starting at 1:45 p.m. Willow Oaks, Chancellorsville Crossing/Ashley Farms, Glade Drive, 9 Mile Run Drive, Chancellor Oaks/Anderson Estates, Camp Fire Lane/Trench Court, Motts Run Estates, River Bluffs, Chapel Hills, Stonegate Manor Drive, Glenhaven and Mill Road. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.