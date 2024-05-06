Calling All Nurses… Here Are Your Deals For National Nurses Week!

Happy National Nurses Week!

Of course everyone in the healthcare field deserves recognition and thanks because they are some of the hardest working and most selfless people in this world. I like to call nurses the “unsung heroes” in the medical industry because they are the ones who get the grunt work- who stay with the patients day in and out, attend to their every need, are usually overworked and sleep deprived and yet still have a smile on their faces for each and every patient. So it’s only right they get a whole week for the rest of the population to say thank you!

And what better way to say thank you than to provide deals and freebies for those hardworking nurses!

Below is a list of all the businesses offering deals for National Nurses Week (participating locations only)…