Calling All Nurses… Here Are Your Deals For National Nurses Week!
Happy National Nurses Week!
Of course everyone in the healthcare field deserves recognition and thanks because they are some of the hardest working and most selfless people in this world. I like to call nurses the “unsung heroes” in the medical industry because they are the ones who get the grunt work- who stay with the patients day in and out, attend to their every need, are usually overworked and sleep deprived and yet still have a smile on their faces for each and every patient. So it’s only right they get a whole week for the rest of the population to say thank you!
And what better way to say thank you than to provide deals and freebies for those hardworking nurses!
Below is a list of all the businesses offering deals for National Nurses Week (participating locations only)…
- Buffalo Wild Wings- Nurses can score 20% off their order between May 6 — 12 when they show a valid ID while dining in or carrying out.
- Chipotle- Chipotle is giving away 100,000 free burrito e-cards to health care workers in honor of National Nurses Week. To enter for a chance to win, visit this website between May 6 — 10. Winners will be asked to verify their profession on ID.me.
- Dunkin’ Donuts- Nurses can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6 at participating locations. There’s no purchase required and the deal is limited to one per guest.
- Logan’s Roadhouse- Between May 6 — 10, nurses who show a valid ID at a participating location will save 20% on their meal and get a free entree.
- McAlister’s Deli- When nurses show a valid ID in-store between May 6 — 12, they’ll take home a free tea. The offer is valid at participating locations, is limited to one per customer.
- Potbelly- Nurses can take home a free cookie or regular-size fountain drink when they buy an entree in-shop between May 6 — 12. Simply show a valid ID to cash in on the deal.
- Firehouse Subs- The sandwich chain has a week of specials available through its Firehouse Rewards loyalty program and app including (on Wednesday) BOGO Hook & Ladder Subs and (on Friday) two medium sandwiches for $12 or two large sandwiches for $18.