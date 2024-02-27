93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Baking with Bonnie…

February 27, 2024 9:50AM EST
Share
Baking with Bonnie…
Baked Cinnamon swirl crumb cake

I mentioned that I received the 3rd Dolly Parton Baking Kit in the mail a few weeks ago.

The box included chocolate cake mix, blueberry muffin mix and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake mix.  Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

I made the cinnamon swirl crumb cake and let me tell you.  It’s amazing!  The batter will be thick when you are mixing it up and spreading it into the pan.

Getting ready to bake.
cinnamon swirl crumb cake fresh out of the oven.

My husband and I really enjoyed this one.  It was delicious!

More about:
baking
baking mix
cinnamon swirl crumb cake
Dolly
Dolly Parton
duncan hines
yum

Recently Played

Play It AgainLuke Bryan
10:40am
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen/eric Church
10:37am
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemsKenny Chesney
10:35am
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
10:32am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
10:29am
View Full Playlist