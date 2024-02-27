Baking with Bonnie…

I mentioned that I received the 3rd Dolly Parton Baking Kit in the mail a few weeks ago.

The box included chocolate cake mix, blueberry muffin mix and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake mix. Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

I made the cinnamon swirl crumb cake and let me tell you. It’s amazing! The batter will be thick when you are mixing it up and spreading it into the pan.

My husband and I really enjoyed this one. It was delicious!