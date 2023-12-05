93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

What Do You Stay Up Too Late Watching?

December 5, 2023 6:04AM EST
Share
What Do You Stay Up Too Late Watching?
watchin tv at night

I couldn’t help but wonder, what TV shows do you find so captivating that you end up staying up late to watch? I totally get it – last night, I was glued to Monday Night Football myself. I didn’t even care who won, it was just a great game that went into overtime so I kept watching. I regretted it the minute the alarm went off this morning. From sporting events, reality shows, or Netflix binge watching- what is that show that keeps you up past your bedtime these days? 

Recently Played

The PainterCody Johnson
7:49am
Have Yourself A Merry Little ChristmasCarrie Underwood
7:45am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
7:35am
Im Comin OverChris Young
7:32am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
7:22am
View Full Playlist