What Do You Stay Up Too Late Watching?

I couldn’t help but wonder, what TV shows do you find so captivating that you end up staying up late to watch? I totally get it – last night, I was glued to Monday Night Football myself. I didn’t even care who won, it was just a great game that went into overtime so I kept watching. I regretted it the minute the alarm went off this morning. From sporting events, reality shows, or Netflix binge watching- what is that show that keeps you up past your bedtime these days?